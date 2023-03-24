'The never ending property': Woman performs eighties song to sell her house on Rightmove listing

24 March 2023, 12:54

The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house.
The property was listed with an unconventional video to promote the features of the house. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

A Rightmove listing for a house in Bedfordshire where the seller showcases her home to the tune of the eighties hit 'Never Ending Story' has divided social media users.

Claire Cossey listed the Leighton Buzzard property with all the usual details of her home, plus a video containing her take on the Limahl synth classic.

Priced at £700,000, the house contains five bedrooms, three bathrooms, as well as space for a dog-grooming business, which the owner appears to currently run.

Cossey opens the song: "This old house, there is so much to see. Living room, all covered with these beams."

She goes on to detail the house's various amenities to the continued tune of the song throughout the three minute video.

"Air source heat pump fitted, and solar panels too, with its own small business, there is so much you can do, the never ending property," she sings.

Limahl's song found a new lease of life in recent years after it was used in Netflix show, Stranger Things, in 2019 – but this adaptation has taken social media users by surprise.

With a mixed reception, some have commented on the song's catchiness while others have focused on the house's valuation, saying it's overpriced due to its proximity to the A5.

One social media user said: "This RightMove ad —— a work of art, can't be improved, perfection."

Another slammed the video, saying: "This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Not sure about the ‘never ending property’. More like the never ending video tour…".

But putting public opinion of the song itself aside, one Twitter user said: "The internet laughing at that lady selling her house with a song about the 'never ending property' meanwhile she's getting more advertising than she could ever have imagined. Clever lady."

