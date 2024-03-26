NHS staff 'told not to wear Palestine badges' after claims 'visibly Jewish' boy was mistreated at hospital

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Picture: Google Maps/LinkedIn

By Flaminia Luck

NHS workers have been 'reminded' of the dress code policy following an alleged antisemitic incident at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Friday, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said it was investigating claims a nine-year-old Jewish patient was "denied correct medical care" by a number of "Pro-Palestine" nurses.

A social media post made by a man in Israel said his "visibly Jewish" nephew "was kicked out of his bay, by one of the nurses who was covered in Pro-Palestine badges and stickers" and due to that "had to lie on the floor with a canula in".

The trust - which says it has a "good relationship" with Jewish communities across Greater Manchester - says it has "taken action" and provides care and treatment for all people "regardless of race, faith, or background".

The 9-year-old's uncle says his nephew usually wears his black Kippa and tzitzit "proudly". Picture: LinkedIn

The man based in Tel Aviv claimed his nephew, who lives in the UK, needs regular treatment at the hospital due to a rare blood disorder.

The man added: "Now the damage is done and my proudly Jewish nephew (and his parents) is scared to not get treatment if he wears his Kippa and tzitzit.

"Coincidentally, today when not visibly Jewish, he received quick care. Also worth noting, prior to the conflict he received excellent care," the post adds.

He added: "To be honest I'm not sure what can be done. At the very least I firmly believe that public medical healthcare professionals shouldn't be wearing political pins that make people/children, scared/nervous/worry," the post reads.

Following on from the social media issue relating to a family’s recent experience at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, we are responding to feedback we have received from the family.



(1/5) — MFT NHS (@MFTnhs) March 23, 2024

The man who made the original social media post has also shared an update which he said has involved contact with the NHS "directly at varying levels of seniority" to discuss the situation.

"It is clear from our conversations that this report was handled with the utmost respect and seriousness. They have assured us, both in public statements and privately to the family, that an investigation has been launched and that action is being taken.

"They have also confirmed that an NHS dress code policy is in place, which does not permit the wearing of items of a political nature, including Palestinian badges.

"Communication with staff across the NHS has taken place, reminding them of this. In addition, the policy is being reviewed in the coming days to ensure it is unambiguous," he added.

Read more: Moment Israeli brothers who are heroes of Nova massacre are detained for hours at Manchester Airport

In a statement, a spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: "We have reminded all staff of the need to adhere to the trust's dress code policy which only permits the wearing of badges endorsed by officially sanctioned NHS campaigns.

"We do not tolerate any discriminatory practice and react swiftly where there is evidence of such behaviour. Our patients are our priority at all times, and we would like to reassure people of all faiths, and those of none, within our community."

The statement added: "We have taken action and offered prompt reassurance that Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and the wider NHS, provides care and treatment for all people regardless of race, faith, or background, and does not discriminate.