Theme park closed as man suffers medical emergency on ride

Oakwood Theme Park. Picture: Creative Commons

By Adam Solomons

Visitors were told to leave Oakwood Theme Park in South Wales after a man suffered a 'serious' medical emergency on a rollercoaster.

An air ambulance attended the scene shortly after 1pm today.

Oakwood Theme Park closed for the rest of the day and visitors still in the park were told to leave.

It's not clear when the attraction will reopen.

Oakwood Theme Park is one of South Wales's biggest amusement parks. Picture: Getty

The man's condition also remains unclear.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was in touch with Dyfed Powys Police.

One eyewitness told BBC Wales the incident was 'serious'.

