Dragons Den star who took home £50,000 dies suddenly aged 36

Drew Cockton won a £50,000 investment from the Dragons last year. Picture: BBC

By Adam Solomons

Entrepreneur and LGBT+ campaigner Drew Cockton founded a successful range of vegan scented candles with A-list backers

Dragons Den star Drew Cockton has died aged 36, one year after he was handed £50,000 toward his scented candle firm.

The Merseyside businessman and LGBT+ activist won viewers' hearts with his sincere pitch for firm Owen Drew.

Celebrities who spoke in favour of Cockton's vegan scented candles include Colleen Rooney, Gemma Collins and Paris Hilton.

Drew had spoken movingly about his struggles with mental health issues.

He died peacefully at home today, according to mum Kate Drew.

She wrote on Facebook this afternoon: "We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday.

Drew's mum Kate posted the message on Facebook this afternoon. Picture: Kate Drew / Facebook

"We are devastated beyond belief. Life is never, ever going to be the same again.

"Rest Peacefully darling boy."

His partner Ryan Gunn also posted a picture of Drew on Facebook.

On Friday night Drew held the second annual North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards at Liverpool's Titanic Hotel.

He founded the event last year.

Dragon Touker Suleyman gave Cockton £50,000 in return for 30% of his business - or 25% if he was able to pay back Touker's investment within 18 months.