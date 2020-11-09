Breaking News

Vaccine breakthrough: Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

Pfizer has announced a new vaccine which is estimated to be 90% effective. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A breakthrough has been made in the the first coronavirus vaccine, after initial studies showed it can prevent 90% of people contracting the virus.

The developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, plan to apply for emergency approval so the drug can start to be used by the end of the month after no safety issues were raised.

It has been tested on 43,500 people in the US, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Turkey.

Pfizer hope to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

The vaccine would include two doses given three weeks apart, and 90% of individuals are then protected seven days after the second dose.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen. With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who volunteered to participate in the clinical trial, our academic collaborators and investigators at the study sites, and our colleagues and collaborators around the world who are dedicating their time to this crucial endeavor,” added Bourla.

“We could not have come this far without the tremendous commitment of everyone involved.”

This is the first of around a dozen vaccine trials to bring results, sparking hopes the breakthrough could be the thing that is needed to finally bring the virus under control.

More to follow...