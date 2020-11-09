Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a Covid-19 vaccine that can prevent the virus in more than 90% of people - but when will it be available? And who is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine first?

A breakthrough in a coronavirus vaccine has happened for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak as Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed some very promising findings.

Currently in the midst of a second lockdown in England - and with another Boris Johnson press conference on the way - the British public and the rest of the world are eagerly wanting to know more news about the vaccination and when it might be available. Plus, who would get the coronavirus vaccine first should it be a success?

The new vaccine has shown protection against the virus in more than 90% of the cases in the initial study.

Half of coronavirus cases in UK still not being identified, expert warns

So when could a coronavirus vaccine be available? And who would be eligible for the Covid vaccine first? Here’s what’s been said so far:

Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a Covid-19 vaccine that can prevent the virus in more than 90% of people. Picture: PA

When will a coronavirus vaccine be available?

There have been many pharmaceutical companies working on a Covid vaccine but Pfizer and BioNTech are the first to reveal such promising results from a phase 3 trial - the final stages of testing.

Many more tests will need to be carried out before the vaccine - something that would usually take much longer than months to pull together - would be widely available.

However, the German company plan to apply for emergency approval so the drug can start to be used by the end of the month after no safety issues were raised.

Pfizer hope to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

A coronavirus injection is likely to be given to those most vulnerable first. Picture: PA

Who would get the coronavirus vaccine first?

It is yet to be decided by the UK government who would be eligible for a Covid vaccine first.

There would be many varying factors such as where needs it the most as well as which category of people would benefit more.

Reports so far have suggested the older generation would be first to get the immunisation, however, nothing has been confirmed.