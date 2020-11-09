Half of coronavirus cases in UK still not being identified, expert warns

9 November 2020, 10:33

The UK could be missing around 50 per cent of its coronavirus cases
The UK could be missing around 50 per cent of its coronavirus cases. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Around half of the UK's coronavirus cases are still not being found, a pandemics expert has warned.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, claimed the real number of daily positive tests in Scotland and the UK could be twice as high as is currently being recorded.

He said these figures mean that attempts to control the Covid-19 pandemic are being done "with one hand tied behind our back".

The professor sits on a sub-group of the UK Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and is a member of the Scottish Government's coronavirus advisory group.

Prof Woolhouse said "hopefully" the mass testing scheme, which began its pilot in Liverpool last week, will be successful in combating the issue.

From Friday, anyone in the city can be repeatedly tested for Covid-19 regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Read more: Hundreds queue in Liverpool as mass Covid testing pilot begins

Read more: Covid infection rate slowing in England and Wales, but still rising - ONS

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Seven Days programme, Prof Woolhouse said: "The problem that testing pilot scheme in Liverpool is trying to solve is that we're still not finding about half of the Covid cases in Scotland or in the UK more generally.

"That's a very high proportion."

He added: "It's probably partly because many of them are asymptomatic or so mildly infected they don't recognise the symptoms, partly because people do have symptoms but actually genuinely aren't recognising them as Covid - I've heard a few cases of that in the last week - and also the possibility that some people are having symptoms and actually ignoring them, perhaps because they don't want to go into self-isolation.

"Whatever the reason, those missed 50 per cent of cases - it's like trying to control the epidemic with one hand tied behind our back. We can't do it effectively if those cases are not also being self-isolated and their contacts traced.

"It's going to make it much more difficult.

"The idea of Liverpool is to try and find these cases and hopefully ... persuade them to self-isolate."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pfizer has announced a new vaccine which is estimated to be 90% effective

Vaccine breakthrough: Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

Donald Trump

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition

A woman wearing a Joe Biden facemask

World Covid cases hit 50 million mark

The Labour leader was answering callers' questions for Call Keir with Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC decision to oust Corbyn from Labour 'wasn't political'
The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year

'Sums up 2020': Coronavirus cancels Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour
Boris Johnson has said he will proceed with his Brexit bill despite a previous warning from Joe Biden

Brexit: Boris Johnson to push ahead with bill despite previous Biden warning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed
People are still being urged to honour those who died serving their country

Remembrance Sunday: When is it and how will services be different this year?
Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan has opened up on the subject of President Trump

Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown
Sir Keir pledged to speak to the Chancellor about the 'excluded'

Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support
This was the moment Nick Ferrari challenged the Minister

"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?"
Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says
Joe Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans as President

Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London