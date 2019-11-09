Royals reunite at Festival of Remembrance after Harry and Meghan documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: PA Images

The Sussexes have reunited with the Cambridges for the first time since a documentary revealed emotional struggles within the family.

The royal couples sat with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who had to pull out of events earlier this week because of a chest infection.

The family sat in the royal box at the annual Festival of Remembrance - a service which pays tribute to all those who lost in their lives in conflicts - on Saturday evening.

The event is the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges have appeared in public together since Harry and Meghan opened up about their struggles in an emotional television documentary.

The Queen joined her family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: PA Images

During the documentary Prince Harry made reference to the suggested between him and his brother, saying although he loved William dearly they were “certainly on different paths”.

The service at the Royal Albert Hall was also attended by the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Also attending the event was Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, who arrived after a day of campaigning for the upcoming general election on 12 December.

Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds also attended the event. Picture: PA Images

This year's event marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944, including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces.

It also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters, and pays tribute to RFA Mounts Bay which this year delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

The ceremony is hosted by the Royal British Legion and commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.