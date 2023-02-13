Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Wayne Couzens admitted to the offences at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

By James Hockaday

The disgraced police officer who killed Sarah Everard has admitted three counts of indecent exposure in the months before her death.

Wayne Couzens, who is currently serving a whole-life order in prison over 33-year-old Ms Everard's rape and murder, pleaded guilty to the additional charges at the Old Bailey.

The first flashing incident happened in woodland in Deal, Kent, on November 13, 2020, and the other two were at fast food restaurant elsewhere in the county, on 14 and 27 February 2021.

The third offence was just days before he kidnapped Ms Everard in Clapham, south London, on 3 March after stopping her under the pretence of Covid laws.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was walking home from a friend's house when she was abducted, and her body was found in a stream in Ashford, Kent, a week later.

Sarah Everard, 33, was strangled to death by Couzens. Picture: PA

Her death, and the revelation she was killed by a serving police officer, sparked anger across the country and ignited a debate over male violence and the safety of women on the UK's streets.

Such a dangerous predator being able to abuse his power in this way seriously damaged the reputation of London's Metropolitan Police, who have since faced a number of scandals over the conduct of its officers.

Couzens, 50, entered his latest pleas via video-link from Frankland Prison, Durham, and is due to be sentenced on March 6.

An additional three counts will be left on file, as prosecutors said it would not be in the public interest to seek another trial for them.