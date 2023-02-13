Heartbreaking final TikToks of Brianna Ghey, stabbed to death in Cheshire, as family pays tribute to 'fearless' daughter

Brianna Ghey, 16, was found dead in a park
Brianna Ghey, 16, was found dead in a park. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

The heartbreaking final TikTok videos posted by a trans girl who was stabbed to death in Warrington show her walking in the park weeks before she was killed.

Brianna Ghey is shown looking happy in the social media posts, including playing with some dogs in one, and happily dancing around in the woods in another.

Her account, gingerpuppyx, has been taken down but many of her videos have been posted by users who are upset and angry at her death.

A pair of 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder after the 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a park.

They were taken into custody.

In a tribute on Monday, the family said: "Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: "A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

"Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

"I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

"We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation."

Police officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington at around 3.13pm on Saturday, where they found teenager Brianna Ghey from Birchwood.

A crime scene is in place
A crime scene is in place at Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington. Picture: Alamy

By the time police arrived, Ms Ghey was dead after suffering "serious injuries".

A post-mortem found that Brianna had died from stab wounds.

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said there was no evidence that the 16-year-old transgender girl's murder was a hate crime. They added that detectives are keeping an 'open mind' about the relevance of her gender identity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: "This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.

"In particular we are keen to speak to two people that were seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found who have been described as a white man and woman, in their late teens/early twenties, both with dark curly hair. 

"The man was wearing a longish dark hooded coat and the woman had a distinctive red or purple black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers."

He continued: "We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4.00pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death.

The girl was found with "serious injuries"
The girl was found with "serious injuries". Picture: Alamy

"We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation. 

"We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time."

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis expresses concern for Nicaraguan bishop jailed for 26 years

