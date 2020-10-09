Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew

9 October 2020, 10:37

The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window
The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window. Picture: LBC
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Scottish football fans were forced to watch their team's latest win through a pub window when the 10PM coronavirus curfew kicked in before the final whistle.

Standing outside pubs across the country, fans witnessed Scotland's 5-3 win on penalties in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifying match.

It wasn't quite the spectator experience they expected, but one fan in Glasgow told LBC he was still "relieved" of the ultimate result either way.

"At 10 o'clock, that was just about when the first half of extra time finished," said Paul Duncan, who was watching from inside the pub pre-curfew.

He told LBC: "We got kicked out the pub, and it was nice enough to put [the game] on in the window for us, so we watched it and the crowd of people just went mad.

"It was amazing."

Video of the winning moment showed Paul and at least four other people peering in the window as the final penalty was taken.

Jumping and cheering upon the final whistle, the group then waved each other off as they headed for home.

Paul Duncan told LBC he was 'relieved' at the result
Paul Duncan told LBC he was 'relieved' at the result. Picture: LBC

"We had the stream on my friends phone, but it's all a bit behind," said David Connell, who was also kicked out the pub.

"We noticed they had actually put it on in the window and we watched the penalties which were very, very tense.

"But we won! And I'm very relieved.

"I had a ticket to go and see this game tonight, but obviously there's no crowd."

Scotland are now set to face Serbia next month for play-off finals - and would be a historic moment for the team if they win.

It would mark the first time Scotland's national side has been to a tournament since 1998.

UK News

See more UK News

Scotland faces new hospitality rules from 6pm tonight

Scotland lockdown in chaos over definition of cafes

17 mins ago

Mr Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning

Minister defends hospitality shutdown based on data 'from 98 pubs'

2 hours ago

The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by lockdown

Chancellor to unveil next stage of the Job Support Scheme

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Nobel medal

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

8 mins ago

Donald Trump

Donald Trump declares himself ready for rallies

1 hour ago

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

India’s coronavirus figures still rising but at a slower pace

3 hours ago

The News Explained

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

42 mins ago

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?

1 day ago

Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London