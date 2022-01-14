Heartbroken Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital a week after son's death

Sinead O'Connor lost her son last week. Picture: Alamy/@OhSineady

By Emma Soteriou

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has been taken to hospital after losing her 17-year-old son Shane last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms O'Connor said that she wanted to "follow my son" in a series of tweets, saying "there is no point living without him".

Just over an hour later, Ms O'Connor added: "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.

"I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself.

"Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay."

The devastated mum revealed on January 8 that her son had committed suicide, saying he "decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God".

Read more: Sinead O'Connor's 'beautiful' son Shane, 17, dies after going missing

I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 13, 2022

Ms O'Connor also said in her thread of tweets that she had fallen out with Shane's father for sharing details of his funeral on her Twitter account.

She previously apologised for "lashing out" at child services, claiming they "failed" him by allowing him to escape from suicide watch in their care.

He initially went missing on January 6, with police beginning their search the following day.

At the weekend, she said: "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane.

"May God forgive the Irish State for I never will."

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.