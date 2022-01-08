Sinead O'Connor's 'beautiful' son Shane, 17, dies two days after going missing

8 January 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 8 January 2022, 12:18

Sinead O’Connor broke the news her teenage son Shane died aged 17.
Sinead O’Connor broke the news her teenage son Shane died aged 17. Picture: Twitter @OhSineady / Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sinead O’Connor has paid tribute to her son Shane, who she called the "very light of my life" following his tragic death aged 17.

The Irish singer-songwriter said in a moving tribute on Twitter that her "beautiful" son Shane had "decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God".

She said he was the "very light of my life".

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example," the message read.

"My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

The 55-year-old had tweeted during the search for her son, who was reported missing on Thursday.

A huge police search was launched in a bid to find Shane, who was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday.

Read more: Djokovic: Anti-vaxx tennis star's Covid infection made him vaccine exempt, lawyers say

During the search, the musician had tweeted: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety.”

Read more: Fourth Covid jab not yet needed as boosters provide 'good protection', say UK advisers

Police confirmed the sad news of the teenager’s death.

A spokesman told The Sun: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Tributes and messages of support for Ms O'Connor have poured in on social media, with many describing Shane's death as "devastating" news.

One fan tweeted: "My deepest condolences to you and family. How truly tragic for you all. Such a beautiful looking boy."

Another added: "My heart is breaking for them."

