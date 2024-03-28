Steve the swan saved by firefighters in supermarket roof rescue

28 March 2024, 10:38 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 10:42

The swan - which has now been named Steve - was rescued from the roof of
The swan - which has now been named Steve - was rescued from the roof of a supermark in Ealing Road, Wembley. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Flaminia Luck

A swan - which has been named Steve - has been safely rescued by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) after it got struck on the roof of a supermarket in Wembley.

LFB shared news of the bird's rescue to in a post to X with the quote "It 𝘸𝘢𝘴 just the one swan actually!" in reference to the 2007 cop film Hot Fuzz.

The brigade said they called by a volunteer from a swan sanctuary after the bird was spotted by a member of the public from a neighbouring block of flats.

They confirmed the swan was safely brought down the ground and left in the care of the sanctuary volunteer.

The bird was spotted by a member of the public from a neighbouring block of flats
The bird was spotted by a member of the public from a neighbouring block of flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Station Officer Ed Hawes said: "When we arrived, we could see swan didn't have enough room to take off. Using one of the Brigade's 13.5 metre ladders, the crew was able to reach the swan safely.

"The volunteer from the swan sanctuary joined them on the roof and they were able to secure the swan and put it into a bag.

Read more: Storm Nelson batters Britain as torrential downpours and 70mph winds hit ahead of ‘white Easter’

"That bag was then placed inside a larger bag and the swan was safely brought down to the ground level and checked for any injuries.

"Thankfully the swan, who we decided to name Steve, appeared unhurt and it was nice that we were able to leave it in the care of the volunteer."

LFB used bags to safely bring the swan down
LFB used bags to safely bring the swan down. Picture: London Fire Brigade

An LFB spokesperson added: "Firefighters love animals and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals – the last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves.

"We always encourage people to call the RSPCA or another animal rescue organisation in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case."

