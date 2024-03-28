Storm Nelson batters Britain as torrential downpours and 70mph winds hit ahead of ‘white Easter’

Snow could return for Easter. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Storm Nelson has hit the UK with snow blanketing some parts of Devon and Cornwall amid 70mph winds along England's south coast.

Footage shows heavy snowfall lining a Devon street, with the Met warning of possible traffic and travel disruption.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain into other parts of UK as the unsettled weather continues in the run-up to the "white Easter" weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been put in place for England's south coast for Thursday. Northern Ireland also has a yellow warning for rain for most of Thursday and Friday until 3am.

We love the snow!

I’m grateful that I work from home so don’t have to drive in it though 😬#dartmoor #devon #snow pic.twitter.com/SWIqQEbHOq — VisitDartmoor (@VisitDartmoor) March 28, 2024

Snow fell across a wide area of the county, including Dartmoor National Park in south Devon, and Exmoor in north Devon.

A thick blanket was still visible on the ground on Thursday morning.

Motorists were urged to drive with "extreme care" due to the tricky driving conditions.

Devon County Council said: "Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible."

Overnight snow on cars in Doddiscombsleigh, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Thunder, hail, showers and blustery weather are supposed to hit the UK as the low pressure system sweeps in.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain may bring impacts to travel and infrastructure”.

London has avoided the weather warnings, but is to be lashed by heavy rain from 2am and throughout the early morning on Thursday.

The Met Office said the rain is expected to pick up again around 11am and continue for several hours before clearing up.

An area of rain, sleet and hill snow continues to move north across the UK 🌧️



At the same time, a batch of heavy and thundery rain is moving into the southwest of the UK, accompanied by some strong and gusty winds ⚡



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xqKxhuFvgy — Met Office (@metoffice) March 28, 2024

The Met Office has warned of what to expect for Thursday's yellow warning for wind along England's south coats.