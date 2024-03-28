Storm Nelson batters Britain as torrential downpours and 70mph winds hit ahead of ‘white Easter’

Snow could return for Easter
Snow could return for Easter. Picture: Alamy

Storm Nelson has hit the UK with snow blanketing some parts of Devon and Cornwall amid 70mph winds along England's south coast.

Footage shows heavy snowfall lining a Devon street, with the Met warning of possible traffic and travel disruption.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain into other parts of UK as the unsettled weather continues in the run-up to the "white Easter" weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been put in place for England's south coast for Thursday. Northern Ireland also has a yellow warning for rain for most of Thursday and Friday until 3am.

Snow fell across a wide area of the county, including Dartmoor National Park in south Devon, and Exmoor in north Devon.

A thick blanket was still visible on the ground on Thursday morning.

Motorists were urged to drive with "extreme care" due to the tricky driving conditions.

Devon County Council said: "Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible."

Overnight snow on cars in Doddiscombsleigh, Devon
Overnight snow on cars in Doddiscombsleigh, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Thunder, hail, showers and blustery weather are supposed to hit the UK as the low pressure system sweeps in.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain may bring impacts to travel and infrastructure”.

London has avoided the weather warnings, but is to be lashed by heavy rain from 2am and throughout the early morning on Thursday.

The Met Office said the rain is expected to pick up again around 11am and continue for several hours before clearing up.

The Met Office has warned of what to expect for Thursday's yellow warning for wind along England's south coats.

  • There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
  • There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

