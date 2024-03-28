King Charles to stress ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle

28 March 2024, 01:24

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.
King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month. Picture: PA

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles will thank those who ‘extend the hand of friendship in times of need’ in an Easter address to the public on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The address will be the King’s first comments to the public since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis last Friday.

Charles will stress the importance of friendship and renew his pledge “not to be served but to serve” in the pre-recorded message.

He is also set to say how Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other".

The broadcast, which was recorded in mid-March, will be broadcast in his absence at a Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday ahead of the Easter weekend.

The King, who is the head of the Church of England, will add in the message on Thursday that “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

He is also set to praise “the “wonderful examples of such kindness” performed by this year’s Maundy money recipients, who are “giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities”.

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

It comes after the Princess of Wales revealed last week that she is receiving treatment for cancer in a shock announcement.

Read more: 'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories

Read more: 'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis last Friday.
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis last Friday. . Picture: BBC Studios

Charles will not refer to the royal family’s personal circumstances in the Easter broadcast as Charles and Kate battle cancer at the same time.

It is likely, however, that the King’s words will be interpreted by the public as his reflection on the nation’s response to their cancer battles.

Charles has stepped back from large-scale public duties since his cancer diagnosis.

Ordinarily, he would have hoped to attend the service at Worcester Cathedral, where the monarch traditionally hands out purses full of Maundy Money.

However, Queen Camilla is set to deputise the ancient ceremony on Thursday in his place.

Although, Buckingham Palace did confirm that the King will attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside Camilla in one of his most significant events since his cancer diagnosis.

His Easter public address, which was recorded in Buckingham Palace’s 18th Century Room, will also include a Bible reading.

A photo released of the King ahead of the address shows him smiling while seated at a writing desk, with a vase of spring flowers in front of him.

Queen Camilla revealed on Wednesday that Kate has been “thrilled by all the kind wishes and support”.
Queen Camilla revealed on Wednesday that Kate has been “thrilled by all the kind wishes and support”. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Queen Camilla revealed on Wednesday that Kate has been “thrilled by all the kind wishes and support” sent to her by the public after she opened up about her treatment.

On a visit to a farmers’ market in Shrewsbury, Camilla met two young well-wishers who had made posters for Kate. She promised to deliver them, telling the girls: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

Camilla is the most senior royal to return to public-facing duties as the monarchy faces a double cancer scare.

Kate had been made the subject of intense online speculation over her health and whereabouts before she quashed them with her announcement last Friday.

Kate spoke publicly on Friday about the "huge shock" of finding out she had cancer following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She said her family has experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months" in a video released to the public.

The Princess of Wales and her husband William have since thanked the public for the outpouring of support after the announcement.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Investigations Eastman

Judge says former Trump lawyer should be debarred

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Man fighting for life after being stabbed by attacker with zombie knife on train in front of horrified passengers

Rishi Sunak's inner circle has reportedly urged him to call a summer election.

Rishi Sunak urged to hold summer election as aides fear he 'cannot hold on until autumn' amid Tory rebel plot

George Gilbey's mum is 'devastated' following the death of her son.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s mum left ‘in bits’ after son’s sudden death aged 40

The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore bridge collapse: Divers recover two bodies from water

Germany Bus Accident

Four killed in German bus accident

Two bodies have been recovered from the water where the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

Two victims of Baltimore bridge collapse named after bodies found 'trapped in truck' by divers

The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event.

'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry

Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail

Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail

Exclusive
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories

Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 143

The Amazon logo

Amazon pours additional £2.1bn into AI start-up Anthropic

Jill Biden

Jill Biden writes children’s book about White House cat Willow

Ron DeSantis

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Disney

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died aged 40.

Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey dies suddenly aged 40 as heartbroken friends pay tribute

Beyonce

Beyonce shares Cowboy Carter track list ahead of album release

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Zombie knife attacker leaves man fighting for life after stabbing on train in front of horrified passengers
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for third straight time

Data expert Laura Kankaala is "skeptical" of the Chinese-owned e-commerce app

'Skeptical' data expert says she would not give up her personal details to Temu for £50

Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final episode of iconic show airs to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death

Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final airing of show to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death
Tech entrepreneur Simon Riggs died in the crash yesterday afternoon at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire

Tributes to pilot who lived ‘life to the fullest’ after his death in plane crash at Britain’s largest aviation museum
A policeman checks passports and vehicles at the entrance of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France

Check your passport before booking holiday to stop post-Brexit rule from ruining trip, Brits warned
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has suffered a data breach

Hackers seize NHS patient data and threaten to release huge volumes of personal information to the public
Oleksii Danilov

Ukraine’s President replaces top security official

The woman was walking near to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road, when she was approached by a man

Woman, 70, 'scared to leave her house' after being sexually assaulted in 'terrifying attack' near park
Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying there's 'nothing worse' than young women undergoing cosmetic procedures

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love
Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'

Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit