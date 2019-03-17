Three People Arrested In Manchester For Comments Relating To NZ Terror Attack

Two police officers stand near tributes to victims of the New Zealand terror attack. Picture: Getty

Police in Manchester have arrested three people for offences relating to comments made about the New Zealand terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said that officers arrested two people after reports that a taxi driver was abused and threatened by people making reference to the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested by officers in Rochdale on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 38-year-old woman for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made online about the attack.

It comes a day after officers arrested a man from Oldham for pledging support to the terrorist on social media.

The 24-year-old was arrested for "malicious communications" and since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said: "The events which happened two days ago in New Zealand continue to cause huge upset with people of all faiths from across Greater Manchester.

"It is absolutely clear that compassion and support is how the overwhelming majority of people feel and, as always, Greater Manchester stands together.

"Over the weekend we have had, however, a small number of incidents where people have either posted or made remarks referencing the horrible events in New Zealand, particularly online where people often think it is acceptable to abuse others.

"Some of these comments are frankly disgusting. I am amazed how some people think it is acceptable to make such careless and disrespectful remarks.

"People are entitled to free speech and this is always respected, however, where this crosses the boundary into criminal offences, let me be really clear, we will make arrests and if the evidence is there we will seek the prosecution of those involved."