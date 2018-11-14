Traffic Warden Kicked And Stamped On By Gang In Sickening Street Attack

A traffic warden was repeatedly kicked and stamped on during a sickening street attack that was caught on camera.

The savage attack happened in the Alum Rock area of Birmingham on 14th September.

Danyal Bashir, 19, of Hartopp Road, yesterday admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The traffic warden was repeatedly kicked and stamped on. Picture: DRN

The video shows the victim being repeatedly kicked as he laid in the middle of the road after attempting to give a parked car a ticket.

His moped was also stolen but later found dumped in a street nearby.

The warden was left with a split lip and bruising to his head and hands.

Bashir has been warned he is likely to receive a jail sentence when he’s sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 November.