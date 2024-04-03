Two arrested following death of five-month-old baby in temporary accommodation

Emergency services were called to Seatrade House in Colchester. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man and a woman have been arrested following the "unexpected" death of a five-month-old baby living in temporary accommodation in Essex.

Police were called to Seatrade House, on North Station Road, Colchester, by the ambulance service shortly after 6:15am on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The child was taken to hospital sadly died.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child, Essex Police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to North Station Road, Colchester. Picture: Google Images

They have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

The force added the death is being treated as unexpected and will be further investigated.

Colchester Borough Homes said they were "deeply saddened" by the death, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the reported death of a baby living in temporary accommodation in Colchester. Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected at this difficult time.

"This is a pending investigation, and we await confirmation and further details from the police.

"We would like to assure our residents in temporary accommodation that we are here to support you.

"If you have any concerns for the welfare of a child, please do not hesitate to contact us on 01206 282514. We can offer a range of support and assistance."