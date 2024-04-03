Further arrests after Portslade fight which hospitalised three

3 April 2024, 18:28

Three men are in custody following the fight in Portslade, near Brighton
Eight men have been arrested in total following a fight in Portslade, near Brighton. Picture: GoogleImages/GettyImages

By Flaminia Luck

Eight men have now been arrested in connection with a fight with weapons in Portslade, near Brighton.

Police have arrested a further three men in connection with the fight that took place in Portslade on Tuesday.

Three men were taken to hospital after the incident on Station Road at around 2.15pm, which prompted five arrests.

Yesterday, Sussex Police said two were in a critical condition with another suffering minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The force said eight men have now been arrested in total in connection with the investigation.

Emergency services were called to Station Road
Emergency services were called to Station Road. Picture: Google Images

On Wednesday, the force said two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old, and two 23-year-olds from Brighton, as well as a 29-year-old from Worthing and a 30-year-old from Oldham, have been arrested on suspicion of affray, violent disorder and grievous bodily harm without intent.

A 24-year-old man from Norfolk remains in hospital at this time with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition.

They added there will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

On Tuesday, Sussex Police said they believed that all individuals involved are known to one another and there is no threat to the wider public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

