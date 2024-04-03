Man killed in shooting in west London named by police

Police have named the victim as Janayo Lucima from West Kensington. Picture: MPS/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Officers investigating the murder of a man in the West Kensington area of London have named the victim as 21-year-old Janayo Lucima.

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Comeragh Road at about 22:17 on 1 April.

A 21-year-old man, who was found with a gunshot wound, was treated by medics but died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said while formal identification has not yet taken place, they are confident he is Mr Lucima from West Kensington.

No arrests have yet been made.

A 21-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at an address in west London. Picture: Alamy

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A crime scene remains in place but the roads have now reopened to traffic, they added.

Forensic officers at the scene in Comeragh Road. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, has appealed to the public for help.

"This horrific incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people in the area would have been going out, coming home from work or an evening out, or may have been driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road. I am keen to hear from these people.

“Detectives remain in the area and I urge anyone with information to speak to officers directly or contact us online or via 101. If you can help please reach out to us.

“Were you in the area between 9.40pm and 10.30pm? Did you see a group of males on foot or on the bikes? Did you hear any shouting or witness any type of altercation or something that appeared suspicious?

"Do you have dashcam footage of anything that could assist our investigation?

“If you can help our investigation or have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol the area. Alternatively, please contact your neighbourhood policing team.”

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm. Picture: Alamy