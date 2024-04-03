Man killed in shooting in west London named by police

3 April 2024, 17:51 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 18:08

Police have named the victim as Janayo Lucima from West Kensington
Police have named the victim as Janayo Lucima from West Kensington. Picture: MPS/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Officers investigating the murder of a man in the West Kensington area of London have named the victim as 21-year-old Janayo Lucima.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Comeragh Road at about 22:17 on 1 April.

A 21-year-old man, who was found with a gunshot wound, was treated by medics but died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said while formal identification has not yet taken place, they are confident he is Mr Lucima from West Kensington.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police officers at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday
A 21-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at an address in west London. Picture: Alamy

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A crime scene remains in place but the roads have now reopened to traffic, they added.

Forensic officers at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, after a man was shot dead
Forensic officers at the scene in Comeragh Road. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, has appealed to the public for help.

"This horrific incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people in the area would have been going out, coming home from work or an evening out, or may have been driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road. I am keen to hear from these people.

“Detectives remain in the area and I urge anyone with information to speak to officers directly or contact us online or via 101. If you can help please reach out to us.

Read more: Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

“Were you in the area between 9.40pm and 10.30pm? Did you see a group of males on foot or on the bikes? Did you hear any shouting or witness any type of altercation or something that appeared suspicious?

"Do you have dashcam footage of anything that could assist our investigation?

“If you can help our investigation or have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol the area. Alternatively, please contact your neighbourhood policing team.”

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm
Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm. Picture: Alamy
Emergency services rushed to Comeragh Road
Emergency services rushed to Comeragh Road. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Music-Made in America

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival cancelled for the second year in a row

Rishi Sunak defends UK's ‘careful export licensing regime' amid growing pressure to cease arms sales to Israel

Rishi Sunak defends UK's ‘careful export licensing regime' amid growing pressure to cease arms sales to Israel

Three men are in custody following the fight in Portslade, near Brighton

Further arrests after Portslade fight which hospitalised three

Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve ‘on track to cut rates despite signs of persistent inflation’

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

Detectives confirm human remains found in Croydon park near two local schools as police launch murder probe

South Africa Speaker Arrest

South Africa’s parliament speaker resigns over accusations of bribery

Conservatives face worse election defeat than John Major's 1997 loss with Labour primed for over 400 seats, poll says

Conservatives face worse election defeat than John Major's 1997 loss with Labour primed for over 400 seats, poll says

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century rocked the island during morning rush hour

More than 70 miners trapped in two rock quarries after earthquake strikes Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine and leaves dozens trapped

File image of disposable vapes for sale in London

Women charged after videos of toddler vaping shared online as police confirm infant is 'safe and well'

OLY Paris 2024 Migrants

Police remove migrants from central Paris square ahead of the Olympics

Hannah Waddingham (l) speaks about being waterboarded when she played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones (r)

Hannah Waddingham says being 'waterboarded for 10 hours' filming Game of Thrones left her with claustrophobia

Police officers stand guard outside the school in Finland

12-year-old suspected of killing classmate in Finland told police he was bullied

Heavy rain is expected for most of April

When will it stop raining? Exact date heavy showers to end as maps show spring to finally arrive

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), was arrested on Wednesday

Disgraced ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption investigation

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull after reports of 'concern for care of the deceased'

Widower told urn does not hold late wife's ashes after 35 bodies recovered from Hull funeral parlour amid investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Newly recruited soldiers at the end of their training at a military base close to Kyiv, Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting Russia

Vaping increases the risk of heart disease, study finds

Vaping causes substantial increase in the risk of heart failure, study finds

Passengers are facing more travel disruption at London Euston

Frustrated train passengers hit with second day of travel chaos at Euston station after signalling fault
Zimbabwe Drought Disaster

Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over widespread drought

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation
Philip Theophilou had been permitted to leave a mental health facility unescorted.

Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release
It is understood that the number of complaints could have reached as high as 3,800.

Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law
Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience in Hollywood when she was a teenager.

Kirsten Dunst reveals she was asked ‘completely inappropriate question’ by male director when she was 16
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Pope shows off rosary of dead Ukrainian soldier as he denounces ‘madness of war’

Royal Mail wants to cut the number of second class deliveries in a service shake-up

Royal Mail wants to halve second class letter deliveries to three times a week under massive shake-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit