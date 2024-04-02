Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west London

Police at the scene of the shooting in Comeragh Road, West Kensington. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for a gunman after a 21-year-old man was shot dead in west London.

Police and ambulances were called to Comeragh Road in West Kensington last night just after 10pm.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and was treated by medics but he died at the scene.

The victim's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie leading the investigation said: ‘”I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in the street. Picture: Alamy

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22:13hrs. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online. If you can help please do speak to us.”

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall, responsible for policing in Hammersmith and Fulham said: “Our officers remain at the crime scene and additional patrols will be conducted in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“If you have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol or contact your neighbourhood policing team.

“We thank you for your patience as our Specialist Crime colleagues continue their enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.