Five arrested after fight with weapons puts three in hospital

Three men are in custody following the fight in Portslade, near Brighton. Picture: GoogleImages/GettyImages

By Flaminia Luck

Five men have been arrested after three were hospitalised after a fight between a group of people in a small seaside town in Sussex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three men have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Station Road, Portslade, near Brighton, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said two are in a critical condition with another suffering minor injuries believed to have been caused by weapons.

The force confirmed five men have been arrested and taken into custody.

Emergency services rushed to Station Road on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Google Images

They added officers are carrying out searches in the area and there will be a "heightened police presence".

A police cordon is also in place.

Chief Inspector Jim Smith said: “A fast-moving investigation is underway into this incident, but it is believed that all individuals involved are known to one another and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for some time, and I would like to thank for the public for their patience and understanding while this is ongoing.

Read more: Man, 40, becomes first person in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

“Anyone with information is asked to report via our online form or via 101 quoting Operation Linden.”

Traffic is being diverted away from the Church Road junction on Station Road while emergency services work at the scene.

Anyone travelling is urged to seek alternate routes.