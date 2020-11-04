Breaking News

UK coronavirus death toll climbs by 492, highest daily rise since May

It is the highest daily deaths rise since 19 May. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A further 492 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the Government has confirmed.

The latest fatalities as of Wednesday bring the UK total to 47,742.

The number of deaths reported on Wednesday is the highest daily figure since May 19, when 500 deaths were reported.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 25,177 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,099,059.

The latest rise in fatalities is a jump of 95 on Tuesday's figure, which was the previous highest in more than five months.

Deaths exceeded 300 on three days in the past week.

It comes as England's second national lockdown was confirmed as MPs voted in favour of the four-week restrictions, lasting until 2 December, in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow...