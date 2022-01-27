Universal Credit crackdown: 500k Brits forced to widen job search or risk cut to benefits

A campaign is being launched to encourage more people to get into work. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Half a million Brits will be forced to widen their job search or risk a cut to their benefits as part of a crackdown from the Government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People on Universal Credit are being targeted in a push to get 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June.

They will be forced to look for jobs outside their chosen field after just one month or face sanctions to their benefits.

It comes as data has shown that the demand for workers is there, with 1.2 million vacancies - 59 per cent higher than before the pandemic - the Government said.

The campaign, dubbed Way to Work, is intended to target those who are able to work but either do not have a job or are earning low amounts.

Claimants will be forced to widen their job search after the shortened period of four weeks, rather than three months, with the sanctions coming in if they are deemed to not be making a reasonable effort to secure a role, or if they turn down a job offer.

Read more: Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

Read more: Shadow Chancellor: Tax North Sea gas firms to help struggling families

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the move would help the country in its "jobs-led recovery".

"It's important that everyone has the opportunity and support to find a good job to help them get on in life," he said.

"That's why we're doubling down on our Plan for Jobs with this new campaign to harness the talent of jobseekers and support employers to fill vacancies, find work and create new opportunities.

"Together we will boost this country's jobs-led recovery."

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: "Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job and progress into a career.

"Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country."