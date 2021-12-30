Brown: Sunak brought 'Christmas of terrible distress' with Universal Credit cut

30 December 2021, 11:00

By Seán Hickey

The government's removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift was the 'worst thing the Chancellor did' in 2021, according to Gordon Brown.

Ben Kentish was joined by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown as Mr Brown urged the UK to take action on an impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

While the former PM was on the line, Ben quizzed him on his views of the Chancellor, an office he once held.

Read more: 'Cost of living catastrophe': Families face £1,200 hit as energy bills soar and taxes rise

"The worst thing the Chancellor did during the course of this year is to take away the £20 a week that was given to the six million poorest families in the country.

"It's caused a Christmas of terrible distress amongst families", Mr Brown insisted.

Read more: David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

The former Chancellor shared his disappointment at the government removing such a vital benefit from families during the pandemic and in the run up to Christmas.

Read more: Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

"To have saved money at the expense of the poorest families in the country when he clearly knew that energy bills were rising, food bills were rising, the cost of living was rising, was to treat the six million families and many, many more children in a way that I don't think is becoming of a government that should be compassionate and caring during a time of crisis."

