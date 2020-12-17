Urgent search launched for girl, 8, feared abducted

17 December 2020, 06:58

Tiolah, known as Tillie, from Bedminster, is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man
Tiolah, known as Tillie, from Bedminster, is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Kate Buck

An urgent appeal has been launched for an eight-year-old girl who is feared to have been abducted in Bristol.

Tiolah, known as Tillie, from Bedminster, is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man.

Annmarie, 29, visited Tiolah’s home yesterday afternoon with a man known only as Adam.

She and Adam took Tiolah to visit McDonald’s shortly after 3pm, but they have not brought her home or returned to Annmarie’s own home since.

Tiolah’s mother reported her missing at about 7pm.

While there may be a reasonable explanation police are treating this investigation as an abduction.

The girl is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton
The girl is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
Tiolah with the unknown man after visiting McDonald's
Tiolah with the unknown man after visiting McDonald's. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Tiolah is described as white, with blonde hair. She was wearing black and white polka dot leggings and a black jacket and had a light-coloured rucksack.

Annmarie is white, with long red hair, about 5ft 6ins tall. She was wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers.

The man is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with a round face, olive skin and a bald head. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoody and a beanie hat and in the pictures has a light brown padded jacket on.

Annmarie has links across the greater Bristol area and they may be using public transport.

DCI Ed Yaxley said: “We have no evidence that Tiolah has come to any harm but she has now been absent from home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours.

“Annmarie, if you see this, please contact us straight away. We just want to return Tiolah safely back to her family.”

