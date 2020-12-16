Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer face off at Prime Minister's Questions

16 December 2020, 11:43 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 11:45

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson will face off against Sir Keir Starmer as the weekly PMQs session gets underway. Watch live from 12pm.

Today's clash comes as Labour calls for an urgent review into Christmas Covid rules following a spike in infections after the second English lockdown was lifted.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick earlier told LBC's Nick Ferrari there is unlikely to be a change in the law around Christmas mixing, but urged people to use their own "good judgement."

Today was also the first day of Tier 3 restrictions in London, meaning more than 60% of England is now living under the strictest coronavirus rules just weeks before they are relaxed for Christmas.

Brexit is also likely to be a bone of contention between the two leaders today, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no free trade agreement still remains the "most likely outcome".

However, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels there is a "path" to an agreement, she conceded it is "very narrow".

