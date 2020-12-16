Robert Jenrick: Christmas mixing laws unlikely to change but use 'good judgement'

16 December 2020, 08:15

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says there is unlikely to be a change in the law around Christmas mixing, but urged people to use their own "good judgement."

The Government Minister has said people will need to use their "good judgment" in deciding whether to meet up with family over Christmas.

Mr Jenrick said the Government would not be changing the "legal framework" which allows people to form household "bubbles" over five days of the holiday period.

Answering a question from LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Jenrick said people should use their own good judgement to make sure people make the right decisions "for our own circumstances, and for the country more broadly."

He told LBC that the increase in cases in the USA over the Thanksgiving holiday should serve as a "cautionary tale."

He said that the good news of the Covid vaccine meant that many elderly relatives were "perfectly understandably coming to the conclusion that, on this occasion, it might be better to bring the family together in the New Year."

The Minister said that he was trying to make a distinction between the law "which is the maximum and the choices that people will make using their own personal judgement."

Urgent talks between UK leaders on the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas will resume on Wednesday amid increasing pressure to halt the plans over concerns of a fresh spike in cases.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove discussed the scheduled relaxation with the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday but they did not confirm a new position.

Downing Street conceded that the planned five-day Christmas easing to allow three households to mix indoors between December 23 and 27 was being kept "under constant review".

