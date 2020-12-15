Breaking News

Gove to meet with devolved nations to discuss relaxed Christmas Covid rules

Michael Gove will meet with UK leaders later this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Michael Gove will hold an urgent meeting with leaders of the devolved UK nations later this afternoon to discuss the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

The Cabinet Office minister will be speaking with the devolved administrations at around 5pm when he will discuss the situation with Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon, Wales' Mark Drakeford and Northern Ireland's Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene an emergency meeting of the government's Cobra committee by lunchtime on Wednesday to review the measure.

As it stands, three households will be allowed to form a bubble over the festive period due to eased travel restrictions, meaning people can stay overnight at each other's homes.

But on Tuesday, Sir Keir penned a letter to the prime minister urging him to roll back on the measure to prevent putting the economy and the NHS "at grave risk in the new year".

Watch: Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas rules

Watch: Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas relaxation

He said: "It has become increasingly clear over recent days that the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed to control transmission of Covid-19.

"Sadly, it does now appear that the government has - once again - lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk in the new year."

Sir Keir added: "I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year, but the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken. It serves no-one for politicians to ignore this fact.

"It is my view that you should now convene Cobra in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases.

"If you conclude with government scientists that we need to take tougher action to keep people safe over Christmas, then you will have my support."

Read more: 'New variant' of coronavirus identified in UK, Hancock says

Explained: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

The Labour leader wrote: "This is a critical moment for our country. The tiered system has not kept the virus under control and has left us with precious little headroom.

"Put simply, if you take the wrong decision now, the ramifications for our NHS and our economy in the new year could be severe."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the government needs to "look at what they're saying very, very carefully" regarding the festive period as there "is a real risk of things going badly wrong" for the NHS.

"There is a call that needs to be made by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance and I think Boris Johnson should listen to what they say," he said.

Mr Hunt added: "I think if people were given a choice between having a more normal Christmas, but the price of that would be another third damaging lockdown in January and potentially thousands of deaths, people would say 'Actually, we're so close to the end, let's not take our foot off the pedal at this stage'."

Speaking in the Welsh Parliament, First Minister Mark Drakeford described the four nations approach to Christmas as a "hard-won agreement" and said he will "not lightly put it aside".

"I have a meeting later today with the first minister of Scotland, the first and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland and Michael Gove as the minister in charge of the Cabinet Office, no doubt this issue will be discussed," he said.

"The choice is a grim one, isn't it? I have read in my own email account over the last couple of days heart-rending pleas from people not to reverse what we have agreed for Christmas.

"People who live entirely alone, who have made arrangements to be with people for the first time, they say to me that this is the only thing that they have been able to look forward to in recent weeks.

"And yet we know, if people do not use the modest amount of additional freedom available responsibly, then we will see an impact of that on our already hard-pressed health service.

"So I think the choice is an incredibly difficult one. At the moment we have a four-nation agreement. I will discuss that later today, we will look at the figures again together."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify