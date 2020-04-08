Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

8 April 2020, 16:24 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 17:00

Watch the latest government press conference below
Watch the latest government press conference below. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

In Tuesday's press conference, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was "confident" Boris Johnson would pull through after he was transferred to intensive care.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for the Prime Minister as first secretary of state, said Mr Johnson “is a fighter" and is "receiving the very best care."

The latest press conference also comes as 828 more patients died from Covid-19 in hospitals in England, taking the total to 6,483.

Health ministers have also said it is too soon into the pandemic to consider relaxing lockdown rules.

