Water company issues warning to households cooking turkey on Christmas Day

24 December 2021, 08:50

South West Water is urging customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink.
South West Water is urging customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A water company has issued a warning to all households cooking turkey for Christmas dinner, as concern rises over blocked pipes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to South West Water, the fat from Christmas turkeys could fill nearly 3,000 bathtubs with a medium-sized turkey producing up to three-quarters of a pint worth.

The water provider has urged customers to "avoid a foul festive season" instructing them not to pour oils and grease down the sink after cooking Christmas dinner.

They warn households that the could causes blockages and fatbergs which could lead to blocked sewers and flooding in homes.

Wastewater director Iain Vosper said: "Don't let the fat from your festive feast come back and haunt you as a ghost of Christmas past, causing blockages and fatbergs.

"Think about your sink this Christmas time, and don't dispose of cooking fats, oils and greases down the drain.

"Tens of thousands of litres of waste fat, cooking oil and grease are poured down sinks in the South West each year along with food waste which can build up in pipes.

Read more: Covid boosters available on Christmas Day in NHS 'jingle jab' campaign

Read more: Queen to deliver personal Christmas Day message following death of Philip

"These mix with wrongly flushed items such as wet wipes, hygiene wipes, cleaning wipes, cleansing pads and sanitary products, causing blocked sewers, which can lead to flooding in your homes and in the environment.

"Every year we deal with around 8,500 blocked sewers across our region - around one every hour - and these can increase the risk of flooding and damage to customers' homes and properties.

"So don't let fat spoil the festivities this Christmas and play your part by only flushing the 3Ps - pee, paper and poo - down the loo, and avoid pouring fats, oils and greases down your sink."

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

Read more: Christmas travel explainer: Latest on roads, rail and air as millions set for festive getaway

If each of the almost one million households served by South West Water across Devon and Cornwall poured turkey fat down their sinks, it would see the equivalent of more than 2,800 bathtubs full of grease entering the sewers, amounting to 422,786 litres.

South West Water serves around two million customers across the South West, and in its region alone more than 200,000 wet wipes find their way into the sewage network each day.

Last year the water company removed more than 450 tonnes of items that should not have been flushed, such as wet wipes, sanitary products and cotton pads, from pumping stations.

UK News

See more UK News

The Together at Christmas community carol service, at Westminster Abbey will air on Christmas Eve

Duchess of Cambridge hints at first public piano performance during Xmas Eve broadcast

2 mins ago

Experts are considering whether to offer a fourth jab

UK 'considering fourth Covid vaccine dose'

14 mins ago

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have released their Christmas messages

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

4 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Bangladesh Ferry Fire

Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh

15 mins ago

Goddess of Democracy statue in Hong Kong

Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials

55 mins ago

Palestinians Christmas

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

24 days ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

1 month ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police