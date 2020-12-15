Weekly coronavirus deaths fall for first time since September

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Weekly coronavirus deaths in England and Wales have fallen for the first time since the beginning of September, new figures show.

There were 2,835 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in the week ending December 4, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was 205 fewer deaths than in the previous week, and the first weekly drop since the week ending September 4.

The latest data covers the seven-day period during which the four-week national lockdown in England was lifted.

The biggest decrease in deaths involving coronavirus was seen in those aged 80 to 84, with 60 fewer deaths compared with the previous week.

Three-quarters of deaths involving Covid-19 were in people aged 75 and over.

The number of deaths from all causes in hospitals, care homes and private homes remained above the average over the past five years for this period.

Deaths involving coronavirus fell in all English regions except the West Midlands, the East and London.

For the fourth week in a row, all English regions had a higher number of deaths from all causes than the five-year average.

In Wales, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 decreased for the second week in a row from 218 deaths to 207 deaths.

This was still 157 deaths higher than the five-year average.