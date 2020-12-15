Government Minister urges Brits to do 'minimum possible' at Christmas

By EJ Ward

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said people need to "do the minimum" if they visit family over Christmas.

When LBC's Nick Ferrari asked the Minister if the planned five-day 'Christmas amnesty' was still happening the Government Minister said that it was.

Challenging the Minister Nick asked if there was "no chance that would change? People can lock that in? They know they've got those five days?"

In reply, Mr Barclay said: "All things are always kept under review."

"You're telling me, on December the 15th this Government cannot say that you've got the five days of Christmas to have your family events?" Nick again pressed the Minister.

But his response was while people could "have the five days," the Government was asking people to do the "minimum possible".

Coronavirus restrictions are due to be relaxed for five days over Christmas to allow up to three households to mix.

A four-nation deal has been reached between UK leaders, allowing for the current tough measures to be relaxed and give families time to see each other after a difficult year.