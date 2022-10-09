Woman killed in hit-and-run outside takeaway named as Rebecca Steer, 22

9 October 2022, 22:01 | Updated: 9 October 2022, 22:15

Rebecca Steer's family have paid tribute.
Rebecca Steer's family have paid tribute. Picture: PA

By James Hockaday

A woman who died after a car hit her outside a takeaway and drove off has been named by police as 22-year-old Rebecca Steer.

Ms Steer was caught up in a hit-and-run at 2.50 am on Sunday outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire.

Her family described her as “the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know”.

A second person sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment. Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance, but Ms Steer died shortly after arrival.

Her family added: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca. She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for. Rest in peace beautiful girl.“

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Grill Out in Oswestry
Grill Out in Oswestry. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues. “Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”

