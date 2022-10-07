Woman 'sexually assaulted in her sleep' after man broke into her home in Cheshire

The incident happened on Orford Lane in Warrington. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A woman was sexually assaulted while she slept after a man broke into her home in Cheshire, police have said.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to a property on Orford Lane in Warrington, Cheshire, at 5.30am on Sunday October 2.

They found an "unknown man" had entered the property and attacked the female occupant, who had been asleep.

The force is urging members of the public to remain vigilant by locking windows and doors, and reporting strange activity or behaviour to police.

It is also asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail.

Superintendent Mike Evans said: "I have a team of experienced detectives working hard to understand the full circumstances of this incident and we are doing all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.

"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers from the investigation team.

"I know it will cause great concern to the local community, which is why you will see an increased police presence in the area, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns or information that may help us to speak to an officer.

"In the meantime, please keep your home secure by locking windows and doors, and if you suspect any suspicious activity, no matter how small, please report this to us.

"The investigation team are keen to hear from anyone in the Orford Lane area at approximately 5am that day or was driving a car in that area fitted with dashcam if they still have footage.

"We would also encourage people to report any suspicious activity around their premises overnight."

Anyone who believes that they may have information in relation to the incident can report it to Cheshire Constabulary online, quoting IML 1379409, or call 101.

People with concerns about suspicious activity in their area can contact the force on 101 or tell Cheshire Constabulary online what you have seen or heard.