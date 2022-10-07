Breaking News

Armed police evacuate B&M store in Derby after 'six gunshots' heard in car park

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Stephen Rigley

A B&M shop has been evacuated in Derby after armed police officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting.

Witnesses heard "six gunshots" as they were evacuated when officers arrived on a Farm Foods car park, the Mirror reports.

There are no reports of any casualties but ambulances have arrived at the scene.

The police station is nearby and officers confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital.

Emma Smalley, 28, who was shopping in B&M at the time, said: "We heard about six massive bangs and didn't know what it was at the time. Everyone got evacuated. I've had to leave everything in there.'I just thought it was banging. I didn't know whether it was a delivery for B&M or someone in the warehouse. It was noisy.

“It’s quite scary to think that if I’d been any later getting there I could’ve witnessed it. I’ve got a three-year-old with me as well.”

Another witness said they heard gunshots that sounded "like a load of beer barrels falling off a lorry".

Derbyshire Police confirmed they are in attendance at the "incident" but have released no further details.

A resident who lives near the scene said: “Major incident of some sort beside fire station around corner from workshop on Ascot Drive in Derby , road closed off, half a dozen police cars and now a helicopter about 50 feet overhead, rattling unit. “Helicopter landing on road. Air ambulance. Someone has not had a good morning :(“

He said a neighbour told him he heard “ heard half a dozen shots just before I arrived. “Had wondered why someone was letting off fireworks. Air ambulance just left scene,” he added.