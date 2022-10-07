Shocking footage shows moment fearless bystanders grapple with phone muggers in Bishopsgate

7 October 2022, 12:27 | Updated: 7 October 2022, 12:39

Pictures from the scene and the moment the attack happened
Pictures from the scene and the moment the attack happened. Picture: Alamy and footage obtained by LBC

By Fran Way

This is the moment a group of brave have-a-go-heroes leapt into action to try to take down a gang of knife-wielding robbers who were trying to make a speedy getaway after stealing a phone from a City worker.

Yesterday morning, three people were stabbed and one person was pushed to the floor in a ‘vicious’ attack in Bishopsgate in the middle of London’s financial district.

Witnesses say the two suspects were challenged by brave onlookers when they tried to steal a mobile phone from outside 22 Bishopsgate at around 9.45am.

In shocking footage shared with LBC, two robbers can be seen passing a blade to each other before taking it in turns to land blows on the brave passersby who intervened.

The footage shows the thugs, who are wearing face coverings and helmets, grab their bikes and attempt to cycle off as one man lay on the ground.

One of the cyclists manages to get further down the road but stops to come back for his mate who has been pulled off his bike by a man he begins to fist fight.

One older woman even walks past the incident as it unfolds before turning around and aiming a blow at the attacker, before checking her arm for injuries.

At this point, at least five people are throwing punches at the taller robber in a grey helmet before his accomplice in a red helmet hands him a blade and they take it in turn punching and stabbing the victims fighting back.

They both manage to cycle off in the direction of Liverpool Street Station.

READ MORE: Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Police cordoned off the area outside of 22 Bishopsgate, the tallest building in the City of London, for most of the day.

In a statement, the City of London police said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am. Three victims were taken by London Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital to be treated; they do not have life-threatening injuries.

“Two suspects are being sought as part of the ongoing investigation related to an attempted phone theft and the incident is not being treated as terror-related. 

“Stopping phone thefts and bringing perpetrators to justice is a priority for City of London Police. The number of phone snatches is down, due to focused effort including working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service last week to make several arrests.”

