Breaking News

Horror in London rush hour as four stabbed 'over bike theft' in Bishopsgate

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Fran Way

Four people have been stabbed in the middle of London's financial district this morning as horrified commuters watched on.

Emergency services are at the scene of Bishopsgate, close to Liverpool Street Station.

The City of London Police said officers have put a cordon in place.

We are aware of an incident this morning on #Bishopsgate. Our officers are at the scene and @Ldn_Ambulance are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place. — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 6, 2022

A video of the scene shows nine emergency vehicles in attendance.

It is understood that the attack happened at around 10am today.

Reports from witnesses at the scene say the incident unfolded after people tried to stop thieves stealing bikes.

Omg, 4 people stabbed in Bishopsgate, London at 10am today, unconfirmed reports that it was over a bike theft and people tried to intervene.

Crime is out of control, what will @SadiqKhan do?!



Video from - @AndyCCochrane pic.twitter.com/7taR1f7mL4 — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 6, 2022

If you are at the scene or if you witnessed the incident, email crime@lbc.co.uk

This is a breaking news story, more as we have it.