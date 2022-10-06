Breaking News

Horror in London rush hour as four stabbed 'over bike theft' in Bishopsgate

6 October 2022, 11:03 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 11:31

Breaking News
Breaking News.

By Fran Way

Four people have been stabbed in the middle of London's financial district this morning as horrified commuters watched on.

Emergency services are at the scene of Bishopsgate, close to Liverpool Street Station.

The City of London Police said officers have put a cordon in place.

A video of the scene shows nine emergency vehicles in attendance.

It is understood that the attack happened at around 10am today.

Reports from witnesses at the scene say the incident unfolded after people tried to stop thieves stealing bikes.

If you are at the scene or if you witnessed the incident, email crime@lbc.co.uk

This is a breaking news story, more as we have it.

