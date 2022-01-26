'Are you pro-eating it?': Tory MPs ambushed with cake by LBC Correspondent

By Sam Sholli

Watch LBC Correspondent Matthew Thompson ambush Tory MPs with cake.

His cake-inspired stunt comes after Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns has claimed that Boris Johnson was "ambushed with a cake" amid an ongoing birthday bash row as the partygate scandal continues to make headlines.

Mr Burns told Channel 4 News: "It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the Prime Minister himself decided to have.

"As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake."

Tory MPs Alex Burghart, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp were all ambushed with cake by Matthew Thompson.

Speaking to Chris Philp, the LBC Correspondent asked: "Do you have a policy on cake? Are you pro-having it, pro-eating it?"

Mr Philp replied: "Well, at the moment, I'm pro-not eating it because I want to keep my waistline in line."