Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

6 June 2022, 21:20 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 21:29

This is the moment Andrew Marr and Iain Dale learned Boris Johnson had survived a confidence vote in the wake of the Partygate scandal.

When the result came in at 9pm, Andrew Marr said on air in a special Battle for Downing Street show on LBC: “It’s a heck of a lot of MPs voting against their own Prime Minister. He is living through a wilderness of pain and there’s more to come ahead.”

“If you are a member of the government who has voted against a prime minister [who survives,] you should go,” said Iain Dale.

“I don’t think this is a very bad result but it’s certainly not a good result,” said Iain.

Read more: Boris Johnson survives bruising confidence vote after Partygate scandal

“Let’s all sit on that same rickety fence,” Andrew added. “He is safe tonight but he is not safe in the medium term.”

The Prime Minister's victory in Monday's confidence vote does not mean the end of Boris Johnson's problems.

While Conservative Party rules mean he is safe from a confidence vote for another year, Mr Johnson still faces a daunting list of challenges demanding his attention.

First on the list will be mending his own divided party. A confidence vote is never a good thing for a leader and the 148 votes against him means he now faces an internal opposition that is difficult to ignore.

While it is possible this might translate to more backbench rebellions, the biggest problem is that Mr Johnson's authority is now seriously dented and he may struggle to push through parts of his agenda should he encounter cabinet opposition.

The suggestion that Mr Johnson could carry out a reshuffle could present further problems. It may be difficult for the Prime Minister to promote those who supported him on Monday without making more enemies by sacking those already in Government.

Away from Mr Johnson's internal party problems, the cost-of-living crisis continues to present the chief policy challenge facing the Prime Minister.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

6 hours ago

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

8 hours ago

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

12 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee
Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership

Boris survives crunch leadership vote but fails to get backing of 148 Tory MPs
Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win
David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote
Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr
Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote
Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis
Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces