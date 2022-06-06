Boris survives crunch leadership vote but fails to get backing of 148 Tory MPs

6 June 2022, 21:01 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 21:54

  • Boris Johnson hangs on as PM but Tory rebels inflict huge leadership blow
  • 148 of 359 MPs say they do not have confidence in him as leader
  • PM’s supporters insist he ‘has won, now let’s move on’
  • Lib Dem leader says PM’s authority to lead is ‘totally shot’
Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership
Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson clung to power this evening after surviving a confidence vote with a majority of 211 votes to 148.

The vote was met with huge cheers from Tory MP's who secured the Prime Minister's position as leader of the party.

Mr Johnson will be immune from another no-confidence vote for another year after 59 per cent of Tories voted in his favour.

Announcing the results, Sir Graham Brady said: "Good evening. I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes.

"And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson."

After the win, the PM said he was "certainly not interested in snap elections".

"What this means tonight is that we can focus on what we're doing to help people on the cost of living, with what we are doing to keep streets and communities safer," he said.

"It gives us the chance to unite, strengthen and level up our economy."

"What we are going to do now is take the opportunity to unite and deliver.

"What we want to do is get on and use this moment - which I think is decisive and conclusive - and continue with our programme."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a "divided" Conservative Party is "propping up" Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister survived the confidence vote.

"The choice is clearer than ever before: Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing," he tweeted.

"Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost-of-living crisis and restore trust in politics. Labour will get Britain back on track."

Sir Graham Brady announced the results
Sir Graham Brady announced the results. Picture: Parliament

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the result is" surely the worst of all worlds for the Tories" whilst Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Conservative MPs had "voted to keep a lawbreaker and liar in Number 10".

The embattled PM told Tories at a meeting before the crunch vote: "I'll lead you to victory again" as fears grew among Tory ranks that the Partygate scandal would make him a toxic prospect as party leader heading into a general election.

Sir Roger Gale previously claimed Mr Johnson planned a vote of no confidence "to get it out the way" and secure his position with winter on the horizon and the cost of living crisis set to worsen.

MPs were ordered to surrender their phones to preserve the secrecy of the vote process after two broke the rules to take photos of their ballot papers during the 2018 decision on Theresa May's leadership.

MPs lined up to cast their votes between 6pm and 8pm with reports of fiery exchanges between rebel Tories and the PM at the 1922 Committee not long before voting started.

MPs filed through the committee room with their ballots totted up by officials before the result was announced at 9pm.

Sir Graham Brady broke the news to Mr Johnson that he would face a confidence vote early on Sunday afternoon.

The threshold of 54 MPs calling for a vote had been passed on Sunday and Sir Graham said he had received a "clear indication" from other MPs that they would be submitting letters on Monday following the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Before the vote began on Monday evening, Conservative MPs and ministers issued public declarations of support for Boris Johnson.

Read more: Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

In what appeared to be a coordinated show of support, Cabinet ministers - including potential leadership contenders Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Ben Wallace - declared their backing for Mr Johnson on social media.

Backbench Tories also joined in, with some tweeting a document drawn up by the Prime Minister's allies showing his achievements and setting out reasons to keep him in place.

Along with the social media comments, a concerted operation was launched to ensure allies of the Prime Minister were in front of broadcast cameras.

By mid-morning the public declarations of support had eclipsed the 54 MPs required to trigger the confidence vote.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said: "The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him."

Mr Sunak, the Chancellor, said: "From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs."

Defence Secretary Mr Wallace said: "In 2019 Boris won with a majority of 80. He has delivered victories in seats we have never held before.

"On Covid, on Ukraine he has helped deliver a world leading response. He has my full confidence."

Read more: Boris's anti-sleaze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has sought to downplay the significance of a confidence vote in Boris Johnson, calling it the "routine of politics".

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also told the broadcaster: "The choice is we've got a prime minister who's got their big calls right - on the vaccine rollout, on getting the economy fired up, the leadership he's shown on Ukraine."

He said a leadership competition would be seen by the public as a "conversation amongst ourselves", adding: "I think that will feel, to many people, as self-indulgent at this important crossroads.

"So I think it's important people get behind the Prime Minister and I'm confident they will."

MPs Brendon Clarke-Smith and Michael Fabricant both tweeted a briefing document listing the Prime Minister's achievements and reasons to keep him in post.

It said that backing Mr Johnson would allow the party to "move on from distractions" and hailed his "unmatched electoral record".

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who stood against Mr Johnson for the leadership in 2019, said he would not support him, warning that keeping the Prime Minister in post would wreck the party's electoral chances.

"Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve," he said.

"We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.

"And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election."

Mr Johnson was greeted by the traditional banging of desks as he addressed the group of Tory MPs in a private meeting in Westminster where he said: "I will lead you to victory again."

Before the votes were cast Boris Johnson made a last ditch attempt to win round members of the 1922 Committee.

"The people in this room won the biggest electoral victory for the Conservatives for 40 years under my leadership," said Mr Johnson.

He said it was a "chance to stop talking about ourselves and start talking exclusively about what we are doing for the people of this country."

But senior backbencher Steve Baker stepped out of the room shortly after the speech began, telling a group waiting outside that he will be voting against the PM. “He’s clearly broken the law and he should go," he said.

Mr Baker added that Mr Johnson is likely to win the confidence vote later.

Reports emerged that Tory Mark Harper asked the PM why his "colleagues should continue to defend the indefensible" and asked why Mr Johnson removed references to “honesty and integrity” from the foreword of the ministerial code.

A senior party source said Mr Johnson rejected this "very, very aggressively".

