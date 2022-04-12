Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Shadow Chancellor he's 'struggling every day'

12 April 2022, 14:19 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 14:25

By Sam Sholli

This is the heartbreaking moment amid the cost of living crisis when an emotional caller told Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves he's 'struggling every day'.

Danny in Kingston, who is a lorry driver, told LBC of how he has been impacted by the cost of fuel, his pay check being cut by more than half and how his household bills that have "gone through the roof".

Rachel Reeves is standing in for James O'Brien as a LBC presenter today, after Wes Streeting did so on Monday.

David Lammy and Sadiq Khan all also set to fill in for James this week. You can listen live to their shows on Global Player.

"What we have to cut down on is the food," he told Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

He also told LBC: "And then just the other day, for the first time ever, we had to feed the kids first and then we basically had to just keep ourselves last just to make sure the kids are fed."

An emotional Danny went on to tell the Shadow Chancellor that he's "struggling every day".

After speaking about bills he faces, he also said: "And then now you're battling just to keep that last bit of food on the table for your kids.

"What solutions have we got out there?"

Speaking to the caller, Rachel Reeves said: "First of all Danny, I think you're a great dad - because you're prioritising your kids, you're working every hour to make sure that they have got what they need.

"And I think there's lots of people who are listening today on LBC who salute you and recognise the sacrifices you're making for your kids.

"But you shouldn't be having to go through what you're going through."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

32 mins ago

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

35 mins ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

1 hour ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse
Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches
The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines
St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees
A BBC early years guide on the Tiny Happy People webpage has warned parents to "check their bias" if their toddlers only have white friends.

BBC guide tells parents to "check their bias" if their toddlers only have white friends
British volunteer Aiden Aslin is understood to have surrendered in Mariupol along with his unit

Brit fighting for Ukraine 'set to surrender after running out of ammo' in Mariupol
Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares
The Queen and Prince Harry are now both set to publish literature revealing previously-untold royal secrets

Queen gives blessing to revealing 'lockdown' book set to rival Harry's tell-all memoir