Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Shadow Chancellor he's 'struggling every day'

By Sam Sholli

This is the heartbreaking moment amid the cost of living crisis when an emotional caller told Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves he's 'struggling every day'.

Danny in Kingston, who is a lorry driver, told LBC of how he has been impacted by the cost of fuel, his pay check being cut by more than half and how his household bills that have "gone through the roof".

Rachel Reeves is standing in for James O'Brien as a LBC presenter today, after Wes Streeting did so on Monday.

David Lammy and Sadiq Khan all also set to fill in for James this week.

"What we have to cut down on is the food," he told Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

He also told LBC: "And then just the other day, for the first time ever, we had to feed the kids first and then we basically had to just keep ourselves last just to make sure the kids are fed."

An emotional Danny went on to tell the Shadow Chancellor that he's "struggling every day".

After speaking about bills he faces, he also said: "And then now you're battling just to keep that last bit of food on the table for your kids.

"What solutions have we got out there?"

Speaking to the caller, Rachel Reeves said: "First of all Danny, I think you're a great dad - because you're prioritising your kids, you're working every hour to make sure that they have got what they need.

"And I think there's lots of people who are listening today on LBC who salute you and recognise the sacrifices you're making for your kids.

"But you shouldn't be having to go through what you're going through."