Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

19 April 2022, 14:25

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

On Monday, Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Siobhain McDonagh - Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden
  • Christopher Hope - Associate Editor (Politics) at the Telegraph
  • John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham
  • Nina Myskow - Broadcaster and writer

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

1 hour ago

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

2 hours ago

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

5 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed at No10

PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate
Avayev reportedly worked in a major department in Vladimir Putin's administration

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment
Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal
Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen
Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London
Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal
Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan