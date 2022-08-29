'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an emotional Sangita Myska reflected on what a bigoted LBC caller said to her.

Sangita was reflecting on the words of LBC caller Anna in Widnes, who told her to "do us a favour and shut up".

Anna suggested that, because of their backgrounds, she has a problem with the "likes of" Sangita and Marcus Rashford appearing on UK TV and radio to say what the government should do.

In a monologue reflecting on what the Anna in Widnes had to say, Sangita said: "Let me just break down some of the claims that she made, because I think it's worth exploring...Anna's central claim was this - that her definition of Britishness is absolute.

"She says I should not have a national platform. But I do.

"She says I don't deserve that national platform because I'm not British.

"And let's face it. She believes I'm not British because I'm not white.

"Let me tell you something. I am British. I am English. I am a Londoner. I have Indian heritage. I have African heritage. I'm of this country."