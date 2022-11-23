'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

James O'Brien unleashed his fury at the government's "madness", amid news that the UK has blocked Scotland from holding a second independence referendum.

The Scottish Government had hoped that the 19 October 2023 would be the date that they get to have their say on Scotland's future, especially Scotland's place in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

All of that came crashing down when today, the UK's Supreme Court ruled that Scotland cannot hold a second independence referendum without the UK government's consent.

The now thwarted second referendum had been dubbed 'Indyref2'.

Enraged by the announcement, James O'Brien let out his anger at Westminster's decision on LBC.

"How can you justify this continuing refusal to allow the people of Scotland to have their say on their own future?" began James O'Brien.

"I am trying too hard to be balanced, it's my curse, [but] I just imagine for a moment that if I was James McBrien instead of O'Brien then today's result would be sending me loopy!"

The LBC presenter then went on to slam the government's handling of affairs, and called the supreme court's ruling today "madness, genuine madness."

"They're making an absolute dog's dinner of everything," said James O'Brien.

"The people of England essentially handcuffed themselves to Scotland and drove the car off a cliff! Whether you're ready to admit that as a Brexiteer or not, I am afraid that you simply can't point back to the 2014 referendum as being definitive.

Scotland's 2014 referendum on independence determined a result of 55.3% of voters being in favour of remaining within the United Kingdom. LBC's James O'Brien expressed that the UK's 2016 decision on Brexit changed the meaning of Scotland's 2014 referendum because the nation was subsequently "dragged out of the [EU] against its will."

"Two years later a Conservative government in an English parliament pursued a course of such idiocy that Scotland ended up against its will being dragged out of the single biggest market in the world!" said James O'Brien.

READ MORE: Scotland cannot hold Indyref2 without consent from Westminster, Supreme Court rules

Today, the supreme court unanimously ruled that the Scottish Government does not have the legal power to call a second vote.

"Scotland must be the first country in history to have had economic sanctions imposed upon it by its own so called union ally," said James O'Brien on the news.

