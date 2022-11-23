Breaking News

Scotland cannot hold Indyref2 without consent from Westminster, Supreme Court rules

23 November 2022, 10:01 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 10:21

The Scottish government had hoped to hold an independence referendum on October 19 next year
By Asher McShane

The Scottish Parliament cannot hold a second independence referendum without the UK government’s consent, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The court unanimously ruled that the Scottish Government does not have the legal power to call a second vote.

The court's president Lord Reed said: "The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on independence.”

"The Scotland Act gives the Scottish Parliament limited powers," he added.

The Scottish government had hoped to hold Indyref2 on October 19 next year.

Announcing the Supreme Court's unanimous decision, Lord Reed said that legislation for a second independence referendum would relate to "reserved matters" and was therefore outside the powers of Holyrood.

He said: "A lawfully-held referendum would have important political consequences relation to the Union and the United Kingdom Parliament.

"Its outcome would possess the authority, in a constitution and political culture founded upon democracy, of a democratic expression of the view of the Scottish electorate.

"It would either strengthen or weaken the democratic legitimacy of the Union and of the United Kingdom Parliament's sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevailed, and would either support or undermine the democratic credentials of the independence movement.

"It is therefore clear that the proposed bill has more than a loose or consequential connection with the reserved matters of the Union of Scotland and England, and the sovereignty of the United Kingdom Parliament."

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “While disappointed by it I respect the ruling of the UK Supreme Court.

“It doesn't make law, only interprets it.

“A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy.

“Scottish democracy will not be denied.

“Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the court's decision should be respected - and insisted Labour could offer the change needed by the people of Scotland.

"The UK Supreme Court has made their decision and we should respect that and thank them for their work," he said.

"The people of Scotland do want and need change regardless of their views on the constitution.

"Change is coming with a UK Labour government at the next election."

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, SNP MP Hannah Bardell said: "The question remains of how this can, in any way, be a voluntary union.

"It's clearly not."

