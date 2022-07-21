Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary

21 July 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 13:44

By Tim Dodd

Jeremy Hunt has said that when he was Health Secretary he "had to follow collective responsibility" but "privately" thought the NHS needed more resources, doctors, nurses, and midwives.

In August 2016, a new junior doctors contract came into force in the NHS under Jeremy Hunt. The terms of the contract received widespread condemnation from medics, and sparked the junior doctor strikes led by the British Medical Association.

Guaranteed pay increases linked to the time-in-the-job were replaced by a scheme that linked pay to progression through training stages and therefore caused pay to increase at a slower rate.

Jeremy Hunt claimed that plans to rota-in more doctors on weekends was a move to counteract data which showed a patient was 15% more likely to die if admitted to hospital on a Sunday as opposed to a Wednesday.

The new contract changed what constituted 'unsociable hours' and meant that junior doctors no longer received extra pay for working shifts that were previously classed as unsociable, such as those on the weekend.

Junior doctors claimed that Jeremy Hunt was trying to implement a seven-day NHS whilst only paying them for a five-day service.

Read more: Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Mr Hunt said: "When I was Health Secretary, I had to follow collective responsibility but privately I did think the NHS needed more resources and I did think we needed to be training more doctors, nurses, and midwives.

"And I did actually succeed in increasing the number of midwives we trained by a quarter, but of course it takes three years to train a midwife so you don't see the impact of that immediately."

Mr Hunt's comments were in response to a caller who told him: "I was working all the way through the time you were Health Secretary and it is when things started going wrong."

"We were well managed to the point of.. we learnt about quorums, and quangos, and focus groups and all the boxes were ticked. It looked fantastic," she continued.

"On the ground, we were killing ourselves struggling to provide patient care."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

3 hours ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

16 hours ago

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

18 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Central line will shut tonight

Tube's Central line to close tonight after staff sickness as commuters face mass disruption
Border Force escorting migrants back to Dover last month

Hundreds of Channel migrants have gone missing from hotels, report finds
Meghan 'did make Kate cry' at bridesmaids fitting, new book claims

Meghan did 'make Kate cry during bridesmaids dress fitting' new book claims
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Dad who left his partner for Ukrainian refugee invites another woman into his home
Over half a million Brits face huge passport delays

'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays
Penny's jibe at AMT following Call the Cabinet

Penny Mordaunt's work ethic jibe at Anne-Marie Trevelyan after Call the Cabinet
The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry

BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal
Rishi Sunak sets out his Thatcherite credentials and Liz Truss has appeared in numerous photo opps that seem to paint her as Thatcher’s heir

Return to 'Thatcherism' as Sunak and Truss battle to win to over Tory members' support
marr

Andrew Marr: 'There's a risk the Tory leadership contest could get very dirty'
Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'