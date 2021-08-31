Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'

31 August 2021, 17:05 | Updated: 31 August 2021, 17:07

By Tim Dodd

Julie Etchingham reflects on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and shared memories she'll "never forget" from her time reporting in Camp Bastion.

It comes as the final US troops left Kabul on a flight shortly before midnight local time on Monday, a day ahead of the deadline set by Joe Biden.

It meant the end of a 20 year war, which began in the wake of the September 11 attacks, leading to the Taliban proclaiming "full independence" for Afghanistan.

Read more: Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'

Julie said: "Those of us who've worked in news in the last 20 years have been really heartbroken, upset at the images coming out of Afghanistan.

"It's made me think a lot of the British effort in Afghanistan. In 2010, I was very lucky to do some filming in Camp Bastion. [It] was this vast military base for the British in Helmand province.

"Seeing the troops going out on patrol, massive danger because of the Taliban... they were making contact with local communities, trying to support them.

"One of the things that I'll never forget was watching the helicopters bring in the wounded from the field.

Read more: Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Read more: 'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths

"When those troops had come under attack from the Taliban, you'll remember... the IEDs that were so often planted, aimed directly against British troops."

Read more: British forces prepare to launch air strikes against IS in Afghanistan

Julie then said that the way A&E operates in the UK "was changed after the lessons they learned about triage and acting quickly in dire circumstances."

Julie continued: "To think that that base is now there in the hands of the Taliban all these years on.

"When you saw British troops in action, the sacrifices, dedication and extraordinary efforts that were being made there... It's really heartbreaking to think that that area where so much was sacrificed and so much was done is now in the hands of the Taliban."

Read more: UN resolution adopted calling for safe passage out of Afghanistan

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

7 hours ago

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts

8 hours ago

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'

9 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Court of Protection, in High Holborn, central London, where the case is being heard.

Judge set to decide whether brain damaged man can visit sex worker
The mock funeral saw British, American and French coffins carried through a fake crowd

Taliban holds mock UK and US funeral after troops withdraw from Afghanistan
Dr Jeremy Morris, head of Trinity Hall college at Cambridge University, has resigned over claims he mishandled students' complaints about sexual misconduct.

Cambridge University college master resigns over handling of sex complaints
Maisy is still recovering in hospital after contracting Covid-19

Teenage Covid victim branded 'Satan' by anti-vaxxers for telling youngsters to get jab
The UK has pledges to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees

Operation Warm Welcome: How 20,000 Afghan refugees will be settled in the UK
XR Protesters are demonstrating against WWF

Extinction Rebellion protesters target WWF headquarters in latest demonstration
Boris Johnson has been previously criticised for taking a holiday as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul

PM on four-day trip with family as Brits remain stranded in Afghanistan
Extinction Rebellion blocked off part of London Bridge in a fresh demonstration

Extinction Rebellion blocks off part of London Bridge as climate protests continue
Climate activists have blockaded Arla Foods' Aylesbury distribution centre

Animal rights group blockades largest dairy factory in UK

Police made a number of arrests throughout the week.

Over 300 arrests made in first week of Extinction Rebellion protests