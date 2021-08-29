Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

29 August 2021, 13:49

By Seán Hickey

General Sir Nick Carter is endangering the lives of women and minorities in Afghanistan with his comments on the Taliban, according to Nusrat Ghani.

Iain Dale was speaking to Nusrat Ghani in the aftermath of the final evacuation flights leaving Afghanistan.

Read More: Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public

He took her up on the comments of the Chief of the UK Armed forces General Sir Nick Carter, who argued that the West should give the Taliban the chance to prove themselves as capable of governing Afghanistan.

"You must be slightly surprised by that view," Iain argued.

Read More: Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

"I think it's a punch in the stomach, to be honest. You're basically gaslighting 19 million Afghan women, let alone all the minorities in Afghanistan who are now going to face a living nightmare."

Read More: Pen Farthing left voicemail for defence aide saying 'I am going to destroy you' - reports

Ms Ghani insisted that "the Taliban have not changed, nor can they change.

"They have to be as pure as they can in their interpretation of an Islamic state otherwise they will lose power."

Read More: Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

She went on to stress that "the issue of female education isn't a side issue, it tells you all you need to know of how secure that country's going to be."

Ms Ghani told Iain that the consequences for the West are just as bad with the Taliban in control.

"I dread to think what they're going to unleash on the rest of the world when they export their version of Islamist extremism," she warned.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/08 | Watch again

Fiery clash with Green Party leader over Channel migrants arriving in UK

Iain Dale's fiery clash with Green Party's Sian Berry over Channel migrants arriving in UK
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke was seen billowing above the residential district in Kabul

Child killed in Kabul rocket attack: Explosion rocks neighbourhood near airport
Marcus Birks, 40, from Leek, Staffordshire, died on Friday

Covid-19 sceptic dies from the virus after being 'put off' getting the jab by anti-vaxxers
Lee Peacock has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore

Man, 49 charged with murders of man and woman in Westminster

Folk singer Fawad Andarabi was shot dead by the Taliban

Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public
The officer has been given a final warning

Met officer given final warning after sending homophobic email to 55 colleagues
The baby, named Havva or Eve in English, was born on the way to the UK

Afghan refugee heading to the UK gives birth to baby girl at 30,000 feet
The injured people were rushed to Furness General Hospital (file image)

Cumbria: Woman critical and two others injured in ride 'incident' at Fudstock festival
Pen Farthing's plane took off from Kabul on Saturday.

Pen Farthing left voicemail for defence aide saying 'I am going to destroy you' - reports
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Animal Rebellion protesters at Smithfield market, taking part in an Animal Rights March, as part of Extinction Rebellion's UK Rebellion.

'Meat is murder': Hundreds of people protest against animal cruelty in London